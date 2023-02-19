Yellowjackets report: UWS men get out of trouble against Northland

Left with no more second chances to keep their season going, the Wisconsin-Superior men's hockey game answered the call, blanking Northland 3-0 in Game 2 of their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoff series on Saturday, Feb. 18 and 1-0 in the subsequent 'mini-game' to advance to next weekend's semifinals.

After the Lumberjacks' shocking win in Game 1 at Wessman Arena on Friday night, UWS scored first again when the teams returned to the ice on Saturday, this time from MacGregor Sinclair on the power play 10:30 into the first period. Though UWS held an overwhelming advantage in shots on goal (47-12 in regulation), the Yellowjackets couldn't breath easy until Matt Francois and C.J. Walker scored empty-netters in the last 65 seconds of the third period.

With the series even at a game apiece, the teams returned to the ice for a 20-minute mini-game to decide who'd face Wisconsin-Eau Claire in a semifinal series next weekend. That one was close too, but UWS got the breakthrough goal from Bradley Stonnell.

Dylan Meilun made 12 saves over the opening 60 minutes for UWS (15-10-2), which starts its semifinal series on Friday in Eau Claire.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

UWS tops Northland, teams to meet again in playoffs

Wisconsin-Superior scored on both of its power plays and cruised to a regular-season finale victory, 4-1 over Northland on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Ashland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Hoops put UWS on the board 3:55 in before Jada LeBlanc's power play goal made it 2-0 late in the period. Brynn MacLean made it 3-0 in the second frame before C.C. Hayes bagged one more goal with three seconds left.

Rose Beeman made 25 saves for UWS (11-14, 4-8 WIAC) but had her shutout spoiled late in the third period.

The teams will meet again on Tuesday in Superior in a one-game playoff for a chance to meet No. 1 Wisconsin-River Falls in next weekend's semifinals.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Yellowjackets pull away from Crown, pull into home semifinal

Wisconsin-Superior locked down home-court advantage for a Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament semifinal, taking down Crown 72-61 at Mertz Mortorelli Gym in the regular-season finale.

The teams were tied at 30 at the half, but UWS made five 3-pointers and 16 of 31 second-half field-goal attempts. UWS briefly trailed early in the second half, but a 12-3 run over the middle portion of the period allowed the Yellowjackets to go up 11 points with 8:19 to play, a margin they expanded to as much as 18 before closing out the win.

J'Vaun Walker had a huge performance in the big game, scoring 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting, while T.J. Moberg added 14 and Josef Fahrenholtz 11.

The win puts UWS in second place in the UMAC. The Yellowjackets (16-9, 10-4 UMAC) will host Northwestern in a tournament semifinal game on Wednesday night.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UWS prevails in showdown

In a heads-up game for the last UMAC playoff spot, Wisconsin-Superior drew a straight flush in the third quarter, outscoring Crown 24-7 to earn a 62-49 win at Mertz Mortorelli Gym in the regular-season finale for both teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crown held a narrow 25-22 lead at the break, but UWS came out firing, opening the half on a 13-2 run, making 9 of 14 attempts from the field and forcing Crown to go 2 for 9. Crown recovered to close within 35-29, only for UWS to go on another 11-0 move for a 17-point lead before a Polars triple at the buzzer. Crown got the deficit down to single digits only once in the fourth quarter and for only one possession.

Ten different Yellowjackets scored, led by 12 points off the bench from Elsa Olson on 5-of-7 from the field. Sam Parendo (Proctor), one of three seniors honored, had 11 for UWS, which finished 45% from the floor (23 of 51).

With the win and a tiebreaker over Minnesota Morris, which they defeated on Friday night, the Yellowjackets claimed the three seed in the UMAC tournament and will take a 10-13 (8-6 UMAC) record into the tournament semifinals on Wednesday night in Minneapolis at North Central.