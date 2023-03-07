50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Latest headlines
A man puts a CPR mask over the mouth of a training mannequin
Health
North Shore Health adds nursing, emergency response training in Cook County
The health care system and its partners aim to build the workforce by training people locally and preserving the area's access to health care by securing quality professionals at its facilities.
March 07, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: The big 'R' word means something different for everyone
March 04, 2023 10:00 AM
Health
Zeleznikar seeks feedback from caregivers about industry problems
February 24, 2023 02:40 PM
Editorials
Our View: Good news on jobs in Northland, Duluth — times two
February 22, 2023 10:04 AM
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR has 200 paid summer internships
January 19, 2023 09:09 AM

Woman lays in bed with hands covering face
Business
On Leadership: A little self-empathy goes long way for leaders
Self-judgment leads to negative emotions such as frustration, anger, shame, envy and stress.
January 10, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Pam Solberg-Tapper
Business headlines
A woman mixing a drink while standing behind a bar inside of a restaurant
Business
Duluth bars, restaurants add more booze-free drinks
The shift speaks the ingenuity of these business owners and a welcoming community. “That’s a very Duluth-y thing,” said Tricia Hobbs, the city's senior economic developer.
March 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Two men pose in front of a white moving truck with the Two Men and a Truck logo and phone number.
Business
Two Men and a Truck adds Hermantown location
The new site was set to open in April, but it began booking clients about three weeks ago due to the high demand for moving services.
March 30, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for March 29, 2023
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
March 29, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for March 29, 2023
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
March 29, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NERCC - display case meat retail store (1).jpg
Business
Saginaw correctional facility opens meat store
The biggest hits so far are the beef sticks and smoked Polish sausage, said Matt Wrazidlo, Northeast Regional Corrections Center head butcher.
March 29, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A portrait of Personal Chef Kyle Taylor, owner of North Shore Private Dining
Business
Hermantown chef starts private dining business
North Shore Private Dining was started by personal chef Kyle Taylor to bring two decades of food service experience to kitchen tables across the Northland.
March 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
The longtime business relocated from the Lakeside neighborhood to 310 E. Superior St.
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
