Wintry mix turning to snow Thursday

While most of us won't see much snow accumulating by the end of the day, a select few may end up being underneath a very narrow band which could lead to 3-4 inches in isolated areas. This precipitation will come to an end overnight Thursday. Highs Thursday will hover in the lower 30s for most of the Northland with temperatures a touch cooler than that, but still decent for Friday. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Friday with highs hitting the mid to some upper 20s Friday afternoon. Saturday will feature a slight chance of light snow or flurries with yet another system bringing more snow and potentially some wintry mix around Monday into Tuesday.