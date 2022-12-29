99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wintry mix turning to snow Thursday

A cold front will move through the region Thursday switching our precipitation over to all light snow later in the day.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 29, 2022 12:00 AM
While most of us won't see much snow accumulating by the end of the day, a select few may end up being underneath a very narrow band which could lead to 3-4 inches in isolated areas. This precipitation will come to an end overnight Thursday. Highs Thursday will hover in the lower 30s for most of the Northland with temperatures a touch cooler than that, but still decent for Friday. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Friday with highs hitting the mid to some upper 20s Friday afternoon. Saturday will feature a slight chance of light snow or flurries with yet another system bringing more snow and potentially some wintry mix around Monday into Tuesday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
