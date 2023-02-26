Wintry mix likely Monday

Mostly clear skies will be likely in our region as we start off the day on Sunday and continue through the afternoon. However, clouds will be on the increase by the late afternoon hours as an area of low pressure begins to move into the central plains and eventually into southern Wisconsin by Monday afternoon. In doing so, this area of low pressure will bring mostly cloudy skies into the region for Sunday night, and then snow showers and freezing rain showers will be likely by Monday morning. During the afternoon, the wintry mixed precipitation will likely begin to transition over to snow, and minor snowfall accumulations will be possible in the region. Lingering snow showers on Monday evening will likely gradually diminish during the overnight hours. Another area of low pressure may bring snow showers for Wednesday.