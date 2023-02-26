99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Wintry mix likely Monday

Increasing clouds later this afternoon.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
February 26, 2023 12:01 AM

Mostly clear skies will be likely in our region as we start off the day on Sunday and continue through the afternoon. However, clouds will be on the increase by the late afternoon hours as an area of low pressure begins to move into the central plains and eventually into southern Wisconsin by Monday afternoon. In doing so, this area of low pressure will bring mostly cloudy skies into the region for Sunday night, and then snow showers and freezing rain showers will be likely by Monday morning. During the afternoon, the wintry mixed precipitation will likely begin to transition over to snow, and minor snowfall accumulations will be possible in the region. Lingering snow showers on Monday evening will likely gradually diminish during the overnight hours. Another area of low pressure may bring snow showers for Wednesday.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Partly cloudy this weekend
February 25, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
The sunshine makes a return
February 24, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
People planning to surf in Lake Superior
Weather
Duluth snowfall to date exceeds total season average
February 23, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports