Wintry mix likely for Monday

An area of low pressure will move across Iowa and northern Illinois, bringing mixed precipitation into the region Monday. A few snow showers and freezing rain showers will be likely early Monday morning, with snow showers likely continuing through the late morning and into the early afternoon. Snow will begin to gradually taper down in the late afternoon, lingering into the evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies across the region and breezy conditions. Another area of low pressure may pass through the Dakotas and into Wisconsin on Wednesday, possibly bringing additional snow showers into our region.