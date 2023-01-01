99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wintry mix and snow could grow into storm

The Twin Ports and Wisconsin's South Shore are under a winter storm watch for Monday evening through Wednesday.

WintryMixSnow.png
Northern Wisconsin has the best chance for heavy and wet snowfall. Little to no snowfall is predicted for the Iron Range, while Brainerd Lakes to the Twin Ports has the greatest amount of snowfall uncertainty, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Contributed / National Weather Service Duluth
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
January 01, 2023 05:20 PM
DULUTH — The Twin Ports, northern Wisconsin, and Carlton and Pine counties are under a winter storm watch for late Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon, according a report from the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Heavy snow and freezing rain could lead to dangerous driving conditions, mostly over Northwestern Wisconsin where it could be heaviest.

Freezing rain could begin Monday night and continue through Tuesday morning in Northwestern Wisconsin. Precipitation is expected to change to snow by Tuesday afternoon. Snow amounts are predicted to be 5-9 inches in Ashland, Hurley and Hayward, while closer to 1-5 inches in the Twin Ports and around Moose Lake. The Iron Range and North Shore will likely see trace amounts of snow between 1-4 inches near Two Harbors or about 1 inch near Virginia.

Shifts in the heaviest snowfall remain possible. The storm has drifted further south since the Weather Service began tracking it.

Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
