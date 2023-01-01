Wintry mix and snow could grow into storm

DULUTH — The Twin Ports, northern Wisconsin, and Carlton and Pine counties are under a winter storm watch for late Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon, according a report from the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Heavy snow and freezing rain could lead to dangerous driving conditions, mostly over Northwestern Wisconsin where it could be heaviest.

Freezing rain could begin Monday night and continue through Tuesday morning in Northwestern Wisconsin. Precipitation is expected to change to snow by Tuesday afternoon. Snow amounts are predicted to be 5-9 inches in Ashland, Hurley and Hayward, while closer to 1-5 inches in the Twin Ports and around Moose Lake. The Iron Range and North Shore will likely see trace amounts of snow between 1-4 inches near Two Harbors or about 1 inch near Virginia.

Shifts in the heaviest snowfall remain possible. The storm has drifted further south since the Weather Service began tracking it.