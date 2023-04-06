50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Winter's grip won't last much longer

We'll finish out this workweek on a cold note, but temperatures get a nice boost this weekend and especially into next week.

A few very light snow showers may linger into the first half of our day ahead. Temperatures stay cold with highs peaking right around the freezing mark this Thursday afternoon. Winds will still be gusty with peak wind gusts to 35 mph out of the west looking possible. The sky slowly clears overnight and as winds start to back off temperatures drop into the lower teens to start off Friday. Friday will be cold again, but we won't have much wind throughout the day. Grab the shades for this weekend as the sun is expected both Saturday and Sunday. We peak in the mid to upper 30s Saturday with highs near 50 degrees for Sunday. Next week looks like mainly 50s for highs with a shot at 60 degrees Tuesday! I'm seeing rain showers in the later half of next week's forecast.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
