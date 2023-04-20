99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Winter weather continues across the Northland

Another winter system set to bring rain, wintry mix, and snow to close out this week.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Expect periods of rain and wintry mix Thursday with some snow across far northern Minnesota. Highs will peak in the mid-30s over the area with a brisk east wind gusting to around 30 mph. This low pressure system which is swinging through the region will keep a chance of wintry mix and snow in the area tonight and then again Friday. I'm seeing snow in the forecast for Friday morning with periods of wintry mix and some rain later in the day. We'll reach into the upper 30s Friday with cold days lasting through the weekend. Saturday may even feature a few light snow showers with highs staying in the 30s. We look to get back into the 40s next week with another chance of rain the second half of the workweek.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
