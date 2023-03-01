99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Winter storm warning in effect for Twin Ports area, Carlton County

Up to 8 inches of new snow is expected before the storm tapers off in the evening.

A snow maintenance vehicle
A Minnesota Department of Transportation snow maintenance vehicle travels up Mesaba Avenue in Duluth on Feb. 23.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
March 01, 2023 09:12 AM

DULUTH — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Twin Ports until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with moderate to heavy snow expected to fall throughout much of the day.

The Weather Service says 4-8 inches of new snow could fall in Duluth by the time the storm moves out of the region Wednesday evening, and that could make for difficult driving conditions during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

The winter storm warning also applies to Carlton, southern Itasca, Aitkin and Cass counties in the region. The rest of the Northland, including Northwestern Wisconsin and Minnesota’s Arrowhead, is under a winter weather advisory for lesser snow totals.

Easterly winds off Lake Superior gusting to 25 mph will reduce visibility and could enhance snow totals in higher elevations near Duluth.

After a cool evening Wednesday with temperatures in the single digits, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-20s Thursday and then to the mid-30s for the weekend.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
After snow this Wednesday morning, better weather to end the week
March 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Lydia Blume
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Today is the first day of climatological spring
February 28, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mostly clear skies this Tuesday afternoon
February 28, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson