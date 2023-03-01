Winter storm warning in effect for Twin Ports area, Carlton County

DULUTH — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Twin Ports until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with moderate to heavy snow expected to fall throughout much of the day.

The Weather Service says 4-8 inches of new snow could fall in Duluth by the time the storm moves out of the region Wednesday evening, and that could make for difficult driving conditions during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

The winter storm warning also applies to Carlton, southern Itasca, Aitkin and Cass counties in the region. The rest of the Northland, including Northwestern Wisconsin and Minnesota’s Arrowhead, is under a winter weather advisory for lesser snow totals.

Easterly winds off Lake Superior gusting to 25 mph will reduce visibility and could enhance snow totals in higher elevations near Duluth.

After a cool evening Wednesday with temperatures in the single digits, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-20s Thursday and then to the mid-30s for the weekend.