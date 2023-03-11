6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Winter storm set to bring snow Saturday into Sunday across Northland

A slow-moving, low-pressure system will slide through the region, bringing periods of snow and wind that will last most of the weekend.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
March 11, 2023 12:00 AM

Snow will start to develop Saturday morning across Northern Minnesota and will continue to move in throughout the day. Temperatures will hit close to 30 degrees with an easterly breeze gusting to near 20 mph. Roads will become snow covered and slippery over the Northland.

The tougher travel conditions will last Saturday night and into Sunday as the snow continues as well. Expect a breeze with the snow Saturday night and periods of snow still lasting into Sunday.

Winds will switch to the north and northeast Sunday with gusts into the mid-20s creating some patchy, blowing snow. By the end of the weekend, we look to end up with around 5-8 inches of new snow, with some locally higher amounts not out of the question. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with more sunshine expected for the area.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
