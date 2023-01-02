99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Winter storm set to bring heavy snow to parts of the region

A winter storm will start to move into Minnesota Monday, with more snow up in our area Monday night and into Tuesday.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 02, 2023 12:00 AM
Monday will start on a quiet note, but our weather will change Monday night and into Tuesday as a winter storm slides north and brings snow and wind to the Northland. Temperatures will stay fairly mild again Monday and Tuesday, even though this system will be impacting the area. Highs Monday and Tuesday will hit the upper 20s. Winds will turn gusty overnight with more wind again Tuesday. Gusts will reach nearly 20 mph, and with the combination of snow falling, will make for tougher travel conditions. Snow will be likely Tuesday and into the first part of Tuesday night before moving away from the region. The heaviest snow does appear set to fall across southwestern Minnesota, up through the Twin Cities and into parts of central and northern Wisconsin. I'm seeing Duluth picking up snow, but not as much as neighbors directly to our south.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
