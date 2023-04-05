Winter storm continues Wednesday into Thursday

Our winds will be very strong out of the east. Gusts could hit as high as 50 mph in parts of the Northland Wednesday. Our precipitation will vary greatly over the area with some receiving freezing rain and wintry mix and other dealing with accumulating snow and some wintry mix. Travel will be very difficult and dangerous for the region. This system look to continue to bring snow, blowing snow, and gusty winds tonight and into Thursday. Parts of northern Minnesota could end up with 6-12 inches of snow. Closer to Duluth I'm not seeing as much snow, but travel will be impacted. This system slowly winds down late Thursday with sunshine in the forecast for Friday. Our temperatures take a big turn from winter to spring as highs reach into the 50s next week.