Winter storm continues Wednesday into Thursday

This powerful storm will bring rain, strong winds, wintry mix, snow and even a chance of thunder as we move throughout the day ahead.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Our winds will be very strong out of the east. Gusts could hit as high as 50 mph in parts of the Northland Wednesday. Our precipitation will vary greatly over the area with some receiving freezing rain and wintry mix and other dealing with accumulating snow and some wintry mix. Travel will be very difficult and dangerous for the region. This system look to continue to bring snow, blowing snow, and gusty winds tonight and into Thursday. Parts of northern Minnesota could end up with 6-12 inches of snow. Closer to Duluth I'm not seeing as much snow, but travel will be impacted. This system slowly winds down late Thursday with sunshine in the forecast for Friday. Our temperatures take a big turn from winter to spring as highs reach into the 50s next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
