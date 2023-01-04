99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Windy with snow Wednesday

The winter storm will continue Wednesday and into Wednesday night before leaving us with quieter weather the rest of this forecast.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 04, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Winds will be out of the northeast Wednesday with sustained winds in the lower to mid-20s and gusts into the mid-30s. Travel will be tougher around the region and even more so as you head south where the heavier snow has set up.

Snow amounts will vary from a lot less in northern Minnesota to a lot more as you track down toward the Twin Cities. North of Duluth most will see a trace to 3 inches and to the south of town we'll be looking at some areas picking up 4-8 inches of snow and potentially a few isolated areas seeing more. The snow and wind continue Wednesday night with a quieter Thursday and Friday to follow. Highs Wednesday will still hit the mid-20s with gusts into the mid-teens. Friday looks sunny and just a touch cooler with highs near 20 degrees.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
heavy snow falls over Duluth
Weather
Heavy snow descends on Duluth at rush hour
Heavy snowfall rates reduced visibility and slowed down traffic.
January 03, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Clint Austin
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Wind Chill Index formula broken down a little
It is important to know that Wind Chill is a number calculated from a formula and not something that can be measured empirically.
January 03, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow through Wednesday
A slow-moving winter storm will slide through the region leaving us with snow falling all the way through Wednesday.
January 03, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Waves splash against snow and ice covered rocks.
Weather
Watch upgraded to winter weather advisory
Heavy snow and freezing rain could lead to dangerous driving conditions, mostly over Northwestern Wisconsin where it could be heaviest.
January 02, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau