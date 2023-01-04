Windy with snow Wednesday
The winter storm will continue Wednesday and into Wednesday night before leaving us with quieter weather the rest of this forecast.
Winds will be out of the northeast Wednesday with sustained winds in the lower to mid-20s and gusts into the mid-30s. Travel will be tougher around the region and even more so as you head south where the heavier snow has set up.
Snow amounts will vary from a lot less in northern Minnesota to a lot more as you track down toward the Twin Cities. North of Duluth most will see a trace to 3 inches and to the south of town we'll be looking at some areas picking up 4-8 inches of snow and potentially a few isolated areas seeing more. The snow and wind continue Wednesday night with a quieter Thursday and Friday to follow. Highs Wednesday will still hit the mid-20s with gusts into the mid-teens. Friday looks sunny and just a touch cooler with highs near 20 degrees.