Windy with snow Wednesday

Winds will be out of the northeast Wednesday with sustained winds in the lower to mid-20s and gusts into the mid-30s. Travel will be tougher around the region and even more so as you head south where the heavier snow has set up.

Snow amounts will vary from a lot less in northern Minnesota to a lot more as you track down toward the Twin Cities. North of Duluth most will see a trace to 3 inches and to the south of town we'll be looking at some areas picking up 4-8 inches of snow and potentially a few isolated areas seeing more. The snow and wind continue Wednesday night with a quieter Thursday and Friday to follow. Highs Wednesday will still hit the mid-20s with gusts into the mid-teens. Friday looks sunny and just a touch cooler with highs near 20 degrees.