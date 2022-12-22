SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days

Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
The snow showers and blustery northwest winds will continue Thursday night and into part of Friday as well. Gusts Friday could hit the 40 mph range with the potential of open areas have some reduced visibility at times along with the blowing and drifting. Temperatures will be frigid with daytime highs staying close to 0° and wind chills staying in the 20s to 30s below. This frigid weather lasts through the weekend with highs Christmas Eve near 0° and mid-single digits expected for Christmas Day. The breeze will linger through Saturday with some wind still on Sunday. Our weather doesn't look to climb out of this cold pool until around midweek after Christmas.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
