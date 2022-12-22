Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days

The snow showers and blustery northwest winds will continue Thursday night and into part of Friday as well. Gusts Friday could hit the 40 mph range with the potential of open areas have some reduced visibility at times along with the blowing and drifting. Temperatures will be frigid with daytime highs staying close to 0° and wind chills staying in the 20s to 30s below. This frigid weather lasts through the weekend with highs Christmas Eve near 0° and mid-single digits expected for Christmas Day. The breeze will linger through Saturday with some wind still on Sunday. Our weather doesn't look to climb out of this cold pool until around midweek after Christmas.