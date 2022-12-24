Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Windy and frigid again Saturday

Northwest winds will blow at 20-30 mph Saturday with gusts into the mid-40s, which will create more blowing and drifting around the Northland.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 24, 2022 12:00 AM
Wind chills will stay in the 20s to 30s below zero again Saturday. Blustery conditions will continue Saturday night and into part of Christmas Day before starting to settle down some. Gusts Sunday won't be as strong, but still look to peak in the mid-20s. Temperatures will hit the mid-single digits on Christmas Day with another chilly Monday to follow. Temperatures slowly moderate next week with highs in the teens Tuesday and then near freezing by Wednesday. Temperatures look to stay milder all of the latter part of next week.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
