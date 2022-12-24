Windy and frigid again Saturday
Northwest winds will blow at 20-30 mph Saturday with gusts into the mid-40s, which will create more blowing and drifting around the Northland.
Wind chills will stay in the 20s to 30s below zero again Saturday. Blustery conditions will continue Saturday night and into part of Christmas Day before starting to settle down some. Gusts Sunday won't be as strong, but still look to peak in the mid-20s. Temperatures will hit the mid-single digits on Christmas Day with another chilly Monday to follow. Temperatures slowly moderate next week with highs in the teens Tuesday and then near freezing by Wednesday. Temperatures look to stay milder all of the latter part of next week.
Very strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow in open areas along with bitter cold wind chills heading into the weekend.
Blowing snow and extreme wind chill values are forecast to get worse Friday and into Christmas Eve.