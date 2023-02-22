99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wind and snow move into the Northland

Travel conditions get dicey these next couple of days.

By Robert Poynter
February 22, 2023 12:00 AM

The snow and wind continue Wednesday with temperatures in the mid teens. Overnight the wind and snow continue and heavier snow moves in heading into Thursday morning. Travel will be difficult due to blowing and drifting snow in the region. Temperatures take a drop to the single digits Thursday then below zero that night.

Once we get to Friday conditions greatly improve with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures improve this weekend back into the 20s.

