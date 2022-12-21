What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm

DULUTH — The National Weather Service in Duluth on Wednesday morning forecast several inches of new snow for north-central Minnesota, the Twin Ports and northern Wisconsin. Here's what you need to know if you live in the Duluth city limits.

Snow emergencies

Duluth announces snow emergencies to set up special parking rules allowing for more efficient plowing.

The city will announce a snow emergency no later than 4 p.m. You can sign up for alerts at duluthmn.gov/northlandalert or call the snow hotline at 218-730-5100.

Motorists must move their vehicles off snow emergency routes by 9 p.m. when an emergency is announced.

A map of snow emergency routes can be found at duluthmn.gov/snow/snow-emergency-maps.

Cars remaining on snow emergency routes will be ticketed and towed between 9 p.m and 2 a.m.

Plows clear snow emergency routes from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. from curb to curb.

Normal parking resumes at 6 p.m. the day after an emergency is declared.

Free off-street parking during snow emergencies is available at “amnesty lots,” including those at Wheeler Field, Leif Erikson Park, Canal Park and the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Plowing

City staff has refined plow route maps to ensure maximum efficiency.

Plowing priority maps can be found at duluthmn.gov/snow/street-priority-maps.

The city plows main arterials first (within 36 hours), then residential streets (within 48 hours), then alleys (within 56 hours).

County roads within the city are plowed by St. Louis County Public works ( stlouiscountymn.gov ) and state-owned roads are plowed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation ( 511mn.org ).

Sidewalks

Property owners will be expected to clear their walkways within 24 hours of snowfall

It’s against the law to shovel snow into streets and alleys

The city will send letters to noncompliant property owners after receiving complaints. Letters will be followed by inspections. If a sidewalk does not pass inspection, staff will contact the property owner. If this does not produce results, the city will hire contractors to clear the sidewalk and charge the property owner for the service.

You can report problem sidewalks to rpr-duluthmn.hub.arcgis.com.

Sidewalks cleared by the city can be seen at duluthmn.gov/snow/sidewalk-priority-maps.

More info

The city maintains a list of frequently asked questions at duluthmn.gov/snow/snow-faqs.