Wet weather over the next few days

Windy conditions also likely.

StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Mostly cloudy skies will be likely throughout the day Wednesday as our next system moves some precipitation into the region. A wintry mix will be possible Wednesday morning, and then temperatures may rise just enough during the early afternoon hours that the precipitation may transition to scattered rain showers. Temperatures will likely not drop much overnight, and thus scattered wintry mixed precipitation will be possible during the overnight hours. This will continue into the day on Thursday as high temperatures struggle to rise much higher than the mid-30s. Eventually, temperatures will begin to drop enough that scattered snow showers will be possible Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Expect breezy conditions over the next few days with gusts upwards of 40 mph likely through Thursday night. Things will try to quiet down during the second half of the weekend and temperatures may rise back into the mid to upper-40s next week.

