Wet weather heading into this weekend

Most of the Northland looks to kick off our Friday on a drier note, but chances of showers and thundershowers increase later Friday and into Friday night. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to mid-80s over the area this afternoon making for a warm and summery note to finish this workweek. This weekend will be cooler and breezy with this low pressure system passing by the region. Rain and some embedded thundershowers will be likely Saturday, Saturday night, and then again Sunday. Precipitation looks to start as showers Saturday, but may end up turning into widespread rain late in the day. The rain is forecast to last Saturday night and into Sunday. The rain cooled air may keep our high temperatures in the 60s for a large portion of the Northland this weekend.