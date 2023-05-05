Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Wet and cool weather ahead

An area of lower pressure will slowly lift into the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend, leading to rain showers and cold temperatures near the shorelines.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

High temperatures will likely stay in the 40s along the shorelines Friday through early next week. As you head inland, our high temperatures will increase quite a bit, but all of us still look cool for Saturday.

This next system will bring more cloud cover for Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers expected both days. Winds will be gusty Friday coming off the lake with more wind again Saturday and Sunday. Showers will linger into Monday before a couple of quieter days return to the region by the middle of the week. Another couple of days late next week could feature showers as we approach Minnesota's fishing opener.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
