Wet and cool weather ahead

High temperatures will likely stay in the 40s along the shorelines Friday through early next week. As you head inland, our high temperatures will increase quite a bit, but all of us still look cool for Saturday.

This next system will bring more cloud cover for Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers expected both days. Winds will be gusty Friday coming off the lake with more wind again Saturday and Sunday. Showers will linger into Monday before a couple of quieter days return to the region by the middle of the week. Another couple of days late next week could feature showers as we approach Minnesota's fishing opener.