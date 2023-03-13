Weekend storm total tops 18 inches near Washburn
Duluth got 12.5 inches over the weekend. Its seasonal total of 116.4 inches is already the ninth-snowiest ever.
DULUTH — The weekend-long storm that has since moved out of the region added to the rapidly rising snow total across the Northland, with 18.5 inches reported near Washburn and 17 inches falling 7 miles north of Two Harbors.
Finland received 16 inches of new snow and the National Weather Service near Duluth International Airport tallied 12.5 inches. That puts Duluth at 116.4 inches for the entire winter season, already the ninth-snowiest winter since records started in 1870, with several weeks remaining of snow potential before spring settles in.
Duluth has received 43 inches more snow than average as of March 13 and is on pace to become a top five-snowiest winter ever with another snowstorm forecast for Thursday into Friday, the National Weather Service noted.
In fact, Duluth is just 7 inches behind the record pace of the snowiest winter ever at this point in 1996, when 135.3 inches fell by season’s end.
Duluth officially has 37 inches of snow on the ground now at the National Weather Service, but some areas to the north and east have nearly 4 feet of snow on the ground.
ADVERTISEMENT
Duluth schools were canceled Monday because city crews still had not plowed many residential streets.
Snowfall totals from weekend storm
- 18.5 inches — Washburn, 2 miles southwest
- 17 inches — Two Harbors, 7 miles northwest
- 16 inches — Finland
- 14 inches — Rice Lake
- 13.6 inches — Moose Lake
- 13.3 inches — Washburn, 2 miles southwest
- 13 inches — Kenwood neighborhood, Duluth
- 12.8 inches — Two Harbors, 2 miles southwest
- 12.5 inches — Hinckley; National Weather Service, Duluth
- 12 inches — Solon Springs, 5 miles southwest
- 10.8 inches — Amnicon Falls, 3 miles north
- 10.6 inches — Mahtowa
- 5 inches — Sawbill Lake
- 4.6 inches — International Falls
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.The once single-family residence was converted to a multi-family rental, as were many large homes when the economic complexion of the neighborhood changed.The groups support employees who identify with different groups ranging from Black, Indigenous and people of color to LGBTQI+ to veterans and different faiths.Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.The Duluth high school closed in 2011. STC Building plans to redevelop the site into a mixed-use development.A warrant authorized Wednesday is the third in an ongoing probe into the East End Hockey Booster Club that began in June.The blood-covered suspect showed up at the Cook County Sheriff's Office and allegedly admitted to killing the man he accused of stalking his child.Charles Obije received substantial funds from at least three older women caught up in romance scams, forwarding the money to family in Nigeria.Also in today’s episode, Grand Marais homicide victim identified; suspect sought protective order against 77-year-old.Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
ADVERTISEMENT