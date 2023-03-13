Weekend storm total tops 18 inches near Washburn

DULUTH — The weekend-long storm that has since moved out of the region added to the rapidly rising snow total across the Northland, with 18.5 inches reported near Washburn and 17 inches falling 7 miles north of Two Harbors.

Finland received 16 inches of new snow and the National Weather Service near Duluth International Airport tallied 12.5 inches. That puts Duluth at 116.4 inches for the entire winter season, already the ninth-snowiest winter since records started in 1870, with several weeks remaining of snow potential before spring settles in.

Duluth has received 43 inches more snow than average as of March 13 and is on pace to become a top five-snowiest winter ever with another snowstorm forecast for Thursday into Friday, the National Weather Service noted.

In fact, Duluth is just 7 inches behind the record pace of the snowiest winter ever at this point in 1996, when 135.3 inches fell by season’s end.

Duluth officially has 37 inches of snow on the ground now at the National Weather Service, but some areas to the north and east have nearly 4 feet of snow on the ground.

Duluth schools were canceled Monday because city crews still had not plowed many residential streets.