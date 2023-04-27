99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weekend rain could bring streams back up fast

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Sunday.

Deer runs through water.
A deer bounds through water in a flooded area off Wisconsin Highway 13 on April 12.
Jed Carlson / 2023 file / Superior Telegram
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 3:16 PM

DULUTH — Most Northland streams had started to drop in recent days after peaking in mid-April, but up to 2 inches of rainfall this weekend could bring some back up to flood stage quickly.

That was the warning Thursday from the National Weather Service in Duluth, which issued a flood watch for most of Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin through Sunday evening.

flood watch
Areas shaded in dark green are under a flood watch until 7 p.m. Sunday. The Mississippi River between Aitkin and Brainerd remains under a flood warning.
Contributed / Natinal Weather Service

The forecast calls for 0.5-2 inches of rain in several sessions from Friday through Sunday, falling on ground already saturated from recent snowmelt.

Areas that saw flooding over roads and fields in recent weeks could see it again.

fond du lac flooding 041623_1.png
Local
RELATED: St. Louis County declares state of local disaster area due to flooding
The declaration allows the sheriff's emergency management division to seek funding assistance from the state and FEMA.
April 26, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

The Weather Service warns that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the only measured stream officially at flood stage in the Northland was the Mississippi River at Aitkin.

The St. Louis River at Scanlon has dropped from a flow of more than 30,000 cubic feet per second April 14 to 13,000 cubic feet per second Thursday. The river had been above the 13-foot major flood stage in mid-April, but on Thursday afternoon, it was at 8.7 feet, well below flood stage.

Unseasonably cold temperatures in recent days helped slow the snow-melting process and limited runoff long enough to enable rivers to drop. Some areas north of Duluth still have snow on the ground, however, which could add to rain and runoff issues.

previously

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
