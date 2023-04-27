Weekend rain could bring streams back up fast

DULUTH — Most Northland streams had started to drop in recent days after peaking in mid-April, but up to 2 inches of rainfall this weekend could bring some back up to flood stage quickly.

That was the warning Thursday from the National Weather Service in Duluth, which issued a flood watch for most of Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin through Sunday evening.

Areas shaded in dark green are under a flood watch until 7 p.m. Sunday. The Mississippi River between Aitkin and Brainerd remains under a flood warning. Contributed / Natinal Weather Service

The forecast calls for 0.5-2 inches of rain in several sessions from Friday through Sunday, falling on ground already saturated from recent snowmelt.

Areas that saw flooding over roads and fields in recent weeks could see it again.

The Weather Service warns that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the only measured stream officially at flood stage in the Northland was the Mississippi River at Aitkin.

The St. Louis River at Scanlon has dropped from a flow of more than 30,000 cubic feet per second April 14 to 13,000 cubic feet per second Thursday. The river had been above the 13-foot major flood stage in mid-April, but on Thursday afternoon, it was at 8.7 feet, well below flood stage.

Unseasonably cold temperatures in recent days helped slow the snow-melting process and limited runoff long enough to enable rivers to drop. Some areas north of Duluth still have snow on the ground, however, which could add to rain and runoff issues.