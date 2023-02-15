Warming back up this weekend
We get back to the 30s this weekend after a cold end to the week.
Temperatures will be dropping Wednesday as cold air rushes in behind this winter storm system. Blowing snow will be possible Wednesday and lows drop into the single digits Wednesday night.
Thursday brings highs in the mid-teens with lows below zero heading into Friday.
Friday looks to bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid-20s. The weekend looks promising with highs back into the mid-30s.
