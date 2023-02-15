99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Warming back up this weekend

We get back to the 30s this weekend after a cold end to the week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Temperatures will be dropping Wednesday as cold air rushes in behind this winter storm system. Blowing snow will be possible Wednesday and lows drop into the single digits Wednesday night.

Thursday brings highs in the mid-teens with lows below zero heading into Friday.

Friday looks to bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid-20s. The weekend looks promising with highs back into the mid-30s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Rain likely Tuesday
Rain will change over to snow.
February 14, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Is LRC forecasting the real deal?
The claim of LRC is that a pattern sets up each year in the fall, and this pattern can be used to track the weather over the ensuing year.
February 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A quiet start to the workweek
Rain and snow likely later
February 13, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mild temperatures continue today
Rain and snow likely this week.
February 12, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson