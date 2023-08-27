Warmer temperatures return today

After a chilly summer afternoon yesterday, temperatures today will warm into the 70s. Plenty of sunshine today with a light wind as high pressure takes hold of the afternoon. Monday also looks pleasant with highs into the upper 70s in the afternoon. A stray shower or thundershower is possible on Monday, but they don't look to be very organized as a weak front moves through the Northland. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be sunny with highs in the middle 70s, with a northerly breeze on Tuesday, and a southerly one on Wednesday.

The warm-up to the 80s looks to be here by Thursday, with highs expected to briefly touch 80 in the afternoon. We will have another chance at the 80s on Friday of next week.

