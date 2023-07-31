Warmer temperatures back midweek

The smoky haze looks likely for parts of the Northland throughout most of the day ahead. Besides the smoke, the sky will be fairly sunny and with the combination of light winds will make for a mild afternoon. The breeze picks up some out of the southeast Tuesday. I'm seeing high temperatures peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s Tuesday with warmer highs on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms will pass by Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Highs may stay in the 80s through Friday with the forecast this weekend looking to peak in 70s.