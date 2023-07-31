Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warmer temperatures back midweek

Highs will warm into the 70s again today, but expect more 80s for the Northland midweek.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The smoky haze looks likely for parts of the Northland throughout most of the day ahead. Besides the smoke, the sky will be fairly sunny and with the combination of light winds will make for a mild afternoon. The breeze picks up some out of the southeast Tuesday. I'm seeing high temperatures peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s Tuesday with warmer highs on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms will pass by Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Highs may stay in the 80s through Friday with the forecast this weekend looking to peak in 70s.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
