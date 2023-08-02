Warm Wednesday could produce some thunderstorms

DULUTH — A few storms will linger into the overnight hours, but lows Wednesday night will only drop into the 60s.

Thursday will be another warm day with more 80s in the forecast. Winds will be a little breezy at times out of the north with some gusts near 20 mph.

Expect plenty of sunshine both Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures won't be as warm on Friday, though, as highs may stay in the 70s to some lower 80s over the Northland.

This weekend doesn't appear to be a washout as of now, but there will be a chance of showers and thundershowers sliding in on Saturday and potentially lasting into Sunday.

Our high temperature outlook for next week won't be as warm as what we are experiencing midweek right now. Highs most of next week will peak in the 70s.