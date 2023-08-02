Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warm Wednesday could produce some thunderstorms

Highs will still heat up into the mid-80s, but watch for scattered thunderstorms to slide across the Northland Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

DULUTH — A few storms will linger into the overnight hours, but lows Wednesday night will only drop into the 60s.

Thursday will be another warm day with more 80s in the forecast. Winds will be a little breezy at times out of the north with some gusts near 20 mph.

Expect plenty of sunshine both Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures won't be as warm on Friday, though, as highs may stay in the 70s to some lower 80s over the Northland.

This weekend doesn't appear to be a washout as of now, but there will be a chance of showers and thundershowers sliding in on Saturday and potentially lasting into Sunday.

Our high temperature outlook for next week won't be as warm as what we are experiencing midweek right now. Highs most of next week will peak in the 70s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
