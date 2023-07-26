Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warm weather continues with a few rounds of thunderstorms

Watch for a few showers and thunderstorms this Wednesday morning followed by a borderline hot afternoon for the area.

Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s for most of the Northland this Wednesday afternoon with some peaking above 90 degrees west and southwest of Duluth. Temperatures stay very mild overnight with lows only falling into the mid-60s by Thursday morning. We look to start off dry and mild Thursday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving over northern Minnesota midday. Temperatures will again warm nicely into the mid and upper 80s with some even hitting lower 90s again Thursday. The chance of thunderstorms lingers Thursday night as a cold front passes through the region. Temperatures start to back off by Friday with the area likely to peak in the lower and mid-70s by the afternoon. I'm seeing sunny weather in-store for Saturday with more 70s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
