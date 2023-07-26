Warm weather continues with a few rounds of thunderstorms

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s for most of the Northland this Wednesday afternoon with some peaking above 90 degrees west and southwest of Duluth. Temperatures stay very mild overnight with lows only falling into the mid-60s by Thursday morning. We look to start off dry and mild Thursday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving over northern Minnesota midday. Temperatures will again warm nicely into the mid and upper 80s with some even hitting lower 90s again Thursday. The chance of thunderstorms lingers Thursday night as a cold front passes through the region. Temperatures start to back off by Friday with the area likely to peak in the lower and mid-70s by the afternoon. I'm seeing sunny weather in-store for Saturday with more 70s.