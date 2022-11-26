Warm Today Before a Cooldown is Coming!

Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather today while you can! There will be a southwest breeze at about 10-20 mph, but that breeze is responsible for warming temperatures into the mid 40s. A cold front will pas through overnight and drop highs for Sunday into the mid 30s.

The next chance of snow comes on Tuesday and may last into Wednesday. Models are not in agreement on exact placement quite yet, but there will be a storm system in the upper midwest sometime next week. We will continue to monitor this as we head into next week as it develops, as it is something to keep an eye on.