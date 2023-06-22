Warm Thursday, but cooler weather is in sight

Thursday will bring sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 80s thanks to a light south breeze 5-10 mph. Our next chance of rain comes Friday, when the cold front finally nudges eastward and brings chances of t-storms not only Friday, but through the weekend. Highs won't reach the 70s this weekend on the other side of the cold front, with scattered showers for both days.

Next week will bring cooler weather, with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms as we wrap up June.

