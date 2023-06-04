Warm temperatures to end the weekend

Areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning across the Northland, however this fog will quickly diminish after sunrise as temperatures begin to rise. Mostly clear skies during the afternoon will give way to the possibility of a lone shower or two during the afternoon (mainly to our west). Temperatures will rise into the lower-80s for most this afternoon. A cold front will begin to move towards our region late tonight and into the day on Monday, and this will bring chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms into the region. It will also work to push our high temperatures down into the 60s to start off the work week.