Warm days continue this workweek
High temperatures will stay quite summer-like Wednesday through the end of this workweek before we see some changes this weekend.
We'll again warm into the upper 80s to some lower 90s over the Northland with plenty of sunshine Wednesday. The shorelines will be a little cooler of course, but still mild with 70s expected. Thursday will be warm again, but not as hot as the past couple of days. I'm seeing a shot at 80 degrees for Duluth with lower and mid-80s scattered across the Northland Thursday afternoon. We are tracking a low pressure system to develop to our west on Friday. This next low will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. We'll likely stay cooler as well as this system passes by.
