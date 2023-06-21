Warm days continue this workweek

We'll again warm into the upper 80s to some lower 90s over the Northland with plenty of sunshine Wednesday. The shorelines will be a little cooler of course, but still mild with 70s expected. Thursday will be warm again, but not as hot as the past couple of days. I'm seeing a shot at 80 degrees for Duluth with lower and mid-80s scattered across the Northland Thursday afternoon. We are tracking a low pressure system to develop to our west on Friday. This next low will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. We'll likely stay cooler as well as this system passes by.