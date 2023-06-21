Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Warm days continue this workweek

High temperatures will stay quite summer-like Wednesday through the end of this workweek before we see some changes this weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

We'll again warm into the upper 80s to some lower 90s over the Northland with plenty of sunshine Wednesday. The shorelines will be a little cooler of course, but still mild with 70s expected. Thursday will be warm again, but not as hot as the past couple of days. I'm seeing a shot at 80 degrees for Duluth with lower and mid-80s scattered across the Northland Thursday afternoon. We are tracking a low pressure system to develop to our west on Friday. This next low will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. We'll likely stay cooler as well as this system passes by.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Sunny and warm weather midweek
June 20, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Hurricane strength is changing
June 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Quiet weather to start work week
June 19, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
high school athletic complex
Local
Denfeld sports stadium renamed after two coaching greats
June 20, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Bus crash.jpg
Local
Iron Range school bus driver cited in crash
June 20, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen