Warm again Thursday across the Northland

We'll finish out this workweek with plenty of sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Winds will be a bit breezy both days. Thursday's winds will peak in the mid-teens out of the north with a east wind gusting to near 20 mph Friday. Highs Friday will stay in the 70s along the shorelines with the east wind, while others will warm into the 80s again. I'm seeing a chance of showers move through the Northland this weekend with the best chance being Saturday night into Sunday. I'm not seeing a wash out, but only a chance of scattered showers. Temperatures this weekend will likely stay in the 70s to lower 80s both days.