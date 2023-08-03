Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warm again Thursday across the Northland

Highs will peak in the 80s for most again with a few even coming close to 90 degrees this afternoon.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

We'll finish out this workweek with plenty of sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Winds will be a bit breezy both days. Thursday's winds will peak in the mid-teens out of the north with a east wind gusting to near 20 mph Friday. Highs Friday will stay in the 70s along the shorelines with the east wind, while others will warm into the 80s again. I'm seeing a chance of showers move through the Northland this weekend with the best chance being Saturday night into Sunday. I'm not seeing a wash out, but only a chance of scattered showers. Temperatures this weekend will likely stay in the 70s to lower 80s both days.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
