Up and down temperatures this week

Temperatures will warm up nicely this Tuesday afternoon with most of the Northland peaking close to 80°, but watch for a few showers and thunderstorms to pop up late in the day.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Scattered showers and T-storms look possible across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin late this Tuesday afternoon and into parts of the overnight hours. A few showers may linger into Wednesday. Wednesday will be much cooler for a large chunk of the Northland. Parts of the shorelines will stay in the 40s and 50s while others peak in the 60s. Wednesday looks fairly gusty as well with an east wind coming off the lake. Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph! I'm seeing plenty of sunshine in the forecast to finish this workweek. Thursday is shaping up to be a mix of 60s and 70s with mainly 70s on Friday. Highs will get a little warmer as we approach the holiday weekend. High pressure should stay in control of the weekend weather which may lead to sunshine, warm temperatures, and dry conditions.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
