Up and down temperatures this week

Scattered showers and T-storms look possible across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin late this Tuesday afternoon and into parts of the overnight hours. A few showers may linger into Wednesday. Wednesday will be much cooler for a large chunk of the Northland. Parts of the shorelines will stay in the 40s and 50s while others peak in the 60s. Wednesday looks fairly gusty as well with an east wind coming off the lake. Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph! I'm seeing plenty of sunshine in the forecast to finish this workweek. Thursday is shaping up to be a mix of 60s and 70s with mainly 70s on Friday. Highs will get a little warmer as we approach the holiday weekend. High pressure should stay in control of the weekend weather which may lead to sunshine, warm temperatures, and dry conditions.