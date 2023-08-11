Unsettled weather the next multiple days

Showers will linger for parts of the Northland through midday. Temperatures will stay cooler for us as well to finish out this workweek. Highs peak in the 60s for most with some 70s farther into Minnesota this afternoon. I'm seeing a mix of sun and clouds in our forecast for Saturday. Highs hit the lower 70s across most of the Northland to start this weekend. Watch for a few interruptions Saturday in the form of showers and a few thundershowers. It won't be a wash out, but northern Minnesota will feature a chance of precipitation along with parts of northern Wisconsin. Another system is heading our way on Sunday. This next weather producer will keep us fairly overcast, cool, with showers looking likely throughout the day. The chance of rain may linger through Monday for us as well. High temperatures may stay in the 60s for us early next week before rebounding back into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.