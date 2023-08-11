Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Unsettled weather the next multiple days

Expect frequent chances of showers and a few rumbles to finish out this week and heading into next week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Showers will linger for parts of the Northland through midday. Temperatures will stay cooler for us as well to finish out this workweek. Highs peak in the 60s for most with some 70s farther into Minnesota this afternoon. I'm seeing a mix of sun and clouds in our forecast for Saturday. Highs hit the lower 70s across most of the Northland to start this weekend. Watch for a few interruptions Saturday in the form of showers and a few thundershowers. It won't be a wash out, but northern Minnesota will feature a chance of precipitation along with parts of northern Wisconsin. Another system is heading our way on Sunday. This next weather producer will keep us fairly overcast, cool, with showers looking likely throughout the day. The chance of rain may linger through Monday for us as well. High temperatures may stay in the 60s for us early next week before rebounding back into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
