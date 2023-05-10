99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Unsettled spring weather for the Northland

This week will feature many chances of showers and a few thunderstorms in the area.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

I'm not seeing the rest of this week as a wash out by any means, but looking at your weather app on your phone will show nearly every day with a chance of either showers or thunderstorms. This typical spring pattern can be tough to pinpoint exact timing of each of the disturbances that travel over the region bringing with it rain, showers and/or thunderstorms. Most of
Wednesday will stay dry with a few isolated thunderstorms possible later. I'm seeing most of Thursday to stay dry besides a few scattered rain showers. Our next low pressure system will slowly approach on Friday and looks to last into the weekend. I'm seeing the chance of rain and thundershowers increase as Friday moves forward with areas of rain Friday night into Saturday. This is shaping up to be a cool and wet fishing opener for Minnesota on Saturday. Showers slowly move out Saturday night which may lead to a quieter Mother's Day.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
