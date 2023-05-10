Unsettled spring weather for the Northland

I'm not seeing the rest of this week as a wash out by any means, but looking at your weather app on your phone will show nearly every day with a chance of either showers or thunderstorms. This typical spring pattern can be tough to pinpoint exact timing of each of the disturbances that travel over the region bringing with it rain, showers and/or thunderstorms. Most of

Wednesday will stay dry with a few isolated thunderstorms possible later. I'm seeing most of Thursday to stay dry besides a few scattered rain showers. Our next low pressure system will slowly approach on Friday and looks to last into the weekend. I'm seeing the chance of rain and thundershowers increase as Friday moves forward with areas of rain Friday night into Saturday. This is shaping up to be a cool and wet fishing opener for Minnesota on Saturday. Showers slowly move out Saturday night which may lead to a quieter Mother's Day.