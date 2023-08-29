Tracking warm weather to return for the holiday weekend

Temperatures will stay in the 60s along the shorelines Tuesday. Winds will be coming off the lake most of the day keeping parts of the Northland a little chillier. Tuesday night looks a little cool with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s to kick off Wednesday. We warm back up in to the 70s for nearly all of the area Wednesday. Highs around Duluth peak in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds Wednesday afternoon. The breeze returns, but so do some warmer temperatures by Thursday and into the weekend. Highs continue to climb at the end of this week with peak temperatures back in the 80s by Friday. This warm weather looks to last through Labor Day and into early next week. Highs not too far away from us could hit the lower 90s over the holiday weekend.