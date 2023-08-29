6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Tracking warm weather to return for the holiday weekend

Temperatures will stay a little cooler along the shorelines Tuesday, but heat is back in the forecast later this week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will stay in the 60s along the shorelines Tuesday. Winds will be coming off the lake most of the day keeping parts of the Northland a little chillier. Tuesday night looks a little cool with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s to kick off Wednesday. We warm back up in to the 70s for nearly all of the area Wednesday. Highs around Duluth peak in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds Wednesday afternoon. The breeze returns, but so do some warmer temperatures by Thursday and into the weekend. Highs continue to climb at the end of this week with peak temperatures back in the 80s by Friday. This warm weather looks to last through Labor Day and into early next week. Highs not too far away from us could hit the lower 90s over the holiday weekend.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: 'The Bachelorette,' but with climate
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Pleasant summer weather continues this week
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Whatever happened to the Rocky Mountain Locust?
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man cuts ribbon at new school forest
Members Only
Local
Solon Springs land donation continues legacy of conservation
5h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
courtroom gavel
Local
Virginia man found incompetent in brother's shooting
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Former Superior School Board member appears in court
12h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
College football players playing in outdoor stadium cloudy day
College
Bulldogs to rekindle old rivalry in clash with Northern Michigan
12h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski