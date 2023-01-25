STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking the return of bitter cold temperatures

Expect a couple rounds of light snow this work week before a surge of cold air arrives.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Temperatures look to stay fairly steady Wednesday in the mid-20s. I'm seeing a few periods of light snow to stick around throughout the day as well. Temperatures will be a little cooler Thursday with single digits in the morning and afternoon highs peaking in the mid-teens. Another clipper is set to arrive and bring snow Thursday night into Friday. Friday will turn blustery before a strong surge of arctic air returns to the region. This next blast of cold looks to last all weekend and may likely stay all of next week as well. I'm seeing lower single digit highs and morning lows in the teens below zero.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Some forms of aeromancy remain popular
Aeromancy refers to the art of telling the future by means of interpreting atmospheric conditions.
January 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking a couple clippers before the bitter cold returns
We'll have a few rounds of light snow this week as a couple fast paced systems cruise through the Northland.
January 24, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow showers possible this week
Single digit temperatures becoming likely
January 23, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Areas of fog possible this morning
A few chances for snow later this week.
January 22, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson