Tracking snow to move into the region Monday and Tuesday
Our New Year's forecast is shaping up to be quiet, but the weather changes heading into the coming work week.
Temperatures won't move much throughout the day ahead. Highs will peak in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the Northland for this first day of 2023.
Our next weather producer moves out of the Rockies and into the Central Plains early this week and will potentially lift far enough northward that we'll see snow developing late on Monday as well. I'm seeing our best chance of snow and wind being Monday night into Tuesday.
The higher snow amounts are trending to stay in southern South Dakota and southern Minnesota up through parts of Wisconsin. If this storm lifts a little northward over the next day, we'll see a better chance of picking up more snow here in the Northland.
Temperatures will warm to near 30 degrees around the Northland with a weak wave bringing light snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening.
Mild end to 2022, but there's snow on the horizon for 2023.