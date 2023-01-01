99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking snow to move into the region Monday and Tuesday

Our New Year's forecast is shaping up to be quiet, but the weather changes heading into the coming work week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 01, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Temperatures won't move much throughout the day ahead. Highs will peak in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the Northland for this first day of 2023.

Our next weather producer moves out of the Rockies and into the Central Plains early this week and will potentially lift far enough northward that we'll see snow developing late on Monday as well. I'm seeing our best chance of snow and wind being Monday night into Tuesday.

The higher snow amounts are trending to stay in southern South Dakota and southern Minnesota up through parts of Wisconsin. If this storm lifts a little northward over the next day, we'll see a better chance of picking up more snow here in the Northland.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Going someplace where it never freezes
There are only two places in the United States that have no record of freezing.
December 31, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Chance of snow showers before we finish out this year
Temperatures will warm to near 30 degrees around the Northland with a weak wave bringing light snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening.
December 31, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: A 'once in a generation' storm is not necessarily unusual
There are some weather situations which are a normal part of the climate, even though they only happen every 20 or 30 years.
December 30, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mostly cloudy and quiet holiday weekend ahead
Mild end to 2022, but there's snow on the horizon for 2023.
December 30, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Lydia Blume