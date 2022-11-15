SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking snow showers midweek

Off and on chances of snow showers will be likely across the Northland through Thursday.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 15, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures Tuesday will top off in the lower 30s over the Northland. I'm seeing a little breeze to go along with the light snow showers in the area. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and gusts into the teens. The snow will stay light, but as we continue through midweek these off and on snow showers could add up over the course of a few days. I'm seeing more snow showers tonight, Wednesday, and some snow showers lingering through Thursday in this forecast. By the end of the week parts of the area may have 3-5 inches of new snow. We turn a little colder and windier as we head into the weekend. Highs my stay in the teens to lower 20s Friday through Sunday with winds gusting to near 20 during that timeframe.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
