Tracking snow showers midweek

Temperatures Tuesday will top off in the lower 30s over the Northland. I'm seeing a little breeze to go along with the light snow showers in the area. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and gusts into the teens. The snow will stay light, but as we continue through midweek these off and on snow showers could add up over the course of a few days. I'm seeing more snow showers tonight, Wednesday, and some snow showers lingering through Thursday in this forecast. By the end of the week parts of the area may have 3-5 inches of new snow. We turn a little colder and windier as we head into the weekend. Highs my stay in the teens to lower 20s Friday through Sunday with winds gusting to near 20 during that timeframe.