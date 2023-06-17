Tracking showers and thundershowers to finish out this weekend

The cold front will start to slide into the northern tier of Minnesota as the day moves forward. Most of the Northland won't see any precipitation until Saturday night with showers around the area Sunday. Highs around the shorelines will stay in the 60s with mid-70s for the rest of the area on Father's Day. The start of this upcoming workweek will be warm and dry. Highs over northern Minnesota and Wisconsin will hit the 80s with some reaching the lower 90s. The shorelines will warm into the 70s to near 80 degrees. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms return to the area later in the workweek and toward next weekend.