Tracking showers and thundershowers to finish out this weekend

Temperatures will warm into the 70s and lower 80s across the Northland ahead of a cold front Saturday.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The cold front will start to slide into the northern tier of Minnesota as the day moves forward. Most of the Northland won't see any precipitation until Saturday night with showers around the area Sunday. Highs around the shorelines will stay in the 60s with mid-70s for the rest of the area on Father's Day. The start of this upcoming workweek will be warm and dry. Highs over northern Minnesota and Wisconsin will hit the 80s with some reaching the lower 90s. The shorelines will warm into the 70s to near 80 degrees. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms return to the area later in the workweek and toward next weekend.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
