Tracking rain and snow later this workweek

Temperatures will warm to near the freezing mark Tuesday with a west wind becoming south with gusts into the upper teens. We stay breezy tonight with more wind out of the south again Wednesday. Wednesday will be quite mild though, with highs near 40 degrees! Our next weather producer slides into the region Wednesday night bringing a chance of rain showers followed by a chance of rain and snow on Thursday. This system will switch to all snow later Thursday into Thursday night with a blustery Friday. The snow looks to last through Friday with cooler temperatures expected Friday into Saturday. I'm seeing temperatures getting a little warmer next week with mainly highs in the 30s.