6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Tracking rain and snow later this workweek

Our weather will be generally quiet and a breezy both Tuesday and Wednesday before another area of lower pressure brings a chance of rain and snow to the Northland.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
March 14, 2023 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm to near the freezing mark Tuesday with a west wind becoming south with gusts into the upper teens. We stay breezy tonight with more wind out of the south again Wednesday. Wednesday will be quite mild though, with highs near 40 degrees! Our next weather producer slides into the region Wednesday night bringing a chance of rain showers followed by a chance of rain and snow on Thursday. This system will switch to all snow later Thursday into Thursday night with a blustery Friday. The snow looks to last through Friday with cooler temperatures expected Friday into Saturday. I'm seeing temperatures getting a little warmer next week with mainly highs in the 30s.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
A man in a coat and hood snowblows a driveway next to a street with high snowbanks and sunrise
Weather
Weekend storm total tops 22 inches near Cornucopia
March 13, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Quiet start to the workweek
March 13, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Welcome to Daylight Saving Time
March 12, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
With cars and passengers on board, Captain Matthew Olson secures the gate on the Island Queen ferry before the trip to Madeline Island. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Wisconsin
Madeline Island Ferry Line is a vital link to the mainland. Now, its assets may be sold
March 13, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
DSC_8551.jpg
College
RO-MIRACLE, RO-MAGIC, ROMANO: UMD women's basketball unleashes legendary rally to reach NCAA Elite Eight
March 13, 2023 11:34 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth man guilty in Cloquet native's overdose death
March 13, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A group of people stand together while a woman cuts a red ribbon with a big pair of scissors
Health
St. Luke's remodels Superior's Mariner Outpatient Surgery Center
March 13, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt