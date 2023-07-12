Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Tracking more showers for the Northland

Another round of showers is expected to slide across Northern Minnesota Wednesday.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Showers will fill in this Wednesday afternoon and last through the evening. Temperatures will stay a little cool Wednesday for most. Highs will range from upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. Winds will be out of the east with a little breeze here and there. Showers linger into part of tonight with a drier Thursday ahead. Temperatures will get a little warmer Thursday with mainly mid-70s for the Northland with winds out of the southwest under 10 mph. Most of Friday through Sunday will stay dry with only a slight chance of a few showers out there. We warm nicely into the upper 70s Friday and Saturday with mid-70s Sunday. I'm seeing more warm air arrive later next week for the region.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
