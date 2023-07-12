Tracking more showers for the Northland
Another round of showers is expected to slide across Northern Minnesota Wednesday.
Showers will fill in this Wednesday afternoon and last through the evening. Temperatures will stay a little cool Wednesday for most. Highs will range from upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. Winds will be out of the east with a little breeze here and there. Showers linger into part of tonight with a drier Thursday ahead. Temperatures will get a little warmer Thursday with mainly mid-70s for the Northland with winds out of the southwest under 10 mph. Most of Friday through Sunday will stay dry with only a slight chance of a few showers out there. We warm nicely into the upper 70s Friday and Saturday with mid-70s Sunday. I'm seeing more warm air arrive later next week for the region.
