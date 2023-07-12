Tracking more showers for the Northland

Showers will fill in this Wednesday afternoon and last through the evening. Temperatures will stay a little cool Wednesday for most. Highs will range from upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. Winds will be out of the east with a little breeze here and there. Showers linger into part of tonight with a drier Thursday ahead. Temperatures will get a little warmer Thursday with mainly mid-70s for the Northland with winds out of the southwest under 10 mph. Most of Friday through Sunday will stay dry with only a slight chance of a few showers out there. We warm nicely into the upper 70s Friday and Saturday with mid-70s Sunday. I'm seeing more warm air arrive later next week for the region.

