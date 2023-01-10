Tracking mild temperatures and our next chances of snow

Watch for patchy fog and some freezing drizzle over the Northland Tuesday. Highs will come close to the freezing mark with similar temperatures expected Wednesday as well. A clipper arrives Tuesday night bringing a chance of light snow. The chance of light snow lingers Wednesday for the area as well. Snow amounts will stay on the lighter side with most of us in the trace to 2 inch range and and a few getting a touch more. Our weather looks stable, but breezy on Thursday with sunshine and 20s for Friday. This weekend stays dry with our next chance of snow arriving early next week.