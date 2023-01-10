99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking mild temperatures and our next chances of snow

Temperatures will stay mild Tuesday and Wednesday as an approaching clipper system draws in the warmer air before a chance of light snow arrives Tuesday night.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Watch for patchy fog and some freezing drizzle over the Northland Tuesday. Highs will come close to the freezing mark with similar temperatures expected Wednesday as well. A clipper arrives Tuesday night bringing a chance of light snow. The chance of light snow lingers Wednesday for the area as well. Snow amounts will stay on the lighter side with most of us in the trace to 2 inch range and and a few getting a touch more. Our weather looks stable, but breezy on Thursday with sunshine and 20s for Friday. This weekend stays dry with our next chance of snow arriving early next week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.