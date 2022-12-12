Tracking midweek snow

Cloudy skies will continue across our region Monday and Monday night with highs in the low to mid-30s and overnight lows in the mid-20s.

Our next system will begin to move toward our region during the second half of Tuesday, bringing snow showers into the region during the afternoon, and then a steady snow Tuesday night.

This snow will likely continue into Wednesday morning. By the afternoon Wednesday, the snow will become much lighter and eventually intermittent. The upper level associated with this system will move into our region Wednesday night and Thursday, and this will allow for some snow showers to remain possible in the region.

Snow will be likely again for the day Friday, possibly adding additional accumulation to our region.