Tracking light snow midweek

A few snow showers will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday across the Northland with dry weather heading into the weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Temperatures will stay mild Wednesday. This afternoon we'll peak right around the freezing mark after starting off the morning in the 20s. Snow will stay very light where it does fall Wednesday with hints of some of the light snow showers lingering into Thursday. Thursday will be a little blustery with northwest winds gusting into the upper teens to lower 20s throughout the day. Friday will feature a little breeze out of the southwest, but won't be as gusty as Thursday. Friday will be one of our cooler days of the forecast, but it won't be cold. Highs to finish out this week will hit the lower 20s with upper 20s Saturday. Temperatures look even warmer Sunday into Monday with highs forecast to be close to the freezing mark once again.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
