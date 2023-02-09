Tracking light snow and then a breeze Thursday

Snow amounts will stay very light as this cold front passes Thursday. By midday our winds will increase to 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph not out of the question. Temperatures will still hit lower 30s before starting to fall later this afternoon. Tonight will be chillier with morning temperatures Friday in the single digits. Winds will still be a little gusty Friday and will make for a cooler day to finish this workweek. Our weekend will be dry, but I'm seeing more wind continue for Saturday. Winds will pick up out of the southwest to start the weekend with gusts as high as the mid-30s Saturday afternoon. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the lower to mid-30s. Winds look a lot lighter for Sunday making for a very mild close to this weekend.