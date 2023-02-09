99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tracking light snow and then a breeze Thursday

A cold front will bring areas of light snow early in the day with a stronger north wind picking up later.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 09, 2023 12:00 AM
Snow amounts will stay very light as this cold front passes Thursday. By midday our winds will increase to 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph not out of the question. Temperatures will still hit lower 30s before starting to fall later this afternoon. Tonight will be chillier with morning temperatures Friday in the single digits. Winds will still be a little gusty Friday and will make for a cooler day to finish this workweek. Our weekend will be dry, but I'm seeing more wind continue for Saturday. Winds will pick up out of the southwest to start the weekend with gusts as high as the mid-30s Saturday afternoon. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will peak in the lower to mid-30s. Winds look a lot lighter for Sunday making for a very mild close to this weekend.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
