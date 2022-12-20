SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tracking cold and snow this week

Temperatures will struggle to reach above zero most days with very cold wind chills expected all week long.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Tuesday will be cold and breezy. Highs will only hit the lower single digits this afternoon with a west wind gusting into the 20s. This wind will make for bitter wind chills as day long. Wednesday will be bitter again with snow developing after noon. Expect periods of snow the later half of Wednesday and then flurries and light snow showers lasting Thursday as well as Friday. Highs will again struggle to reach above zero Thursday and Friday with single digit highs forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It doesn't appear that we'll see a break from the very cold until about Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
