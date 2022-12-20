Tracking cold and snow this week

Tuesday will be cold and breezy. Highs will only hit the lower single digits this afternoon with a west wind gusting into the 20s. This wind will make for bitter wind chills as day long. Wednesday will be bitter again with snow developing after noon. Expect periods of snow the later half of Wednesday and then flurries and light snow showers lasting Thursday as well as Friday. Highs will again struggle to reach above zero Thursday and Friday with single digit highs forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It doesn't appear that we'll see a break from the very cold until about Tuesday or Wednesday next week.