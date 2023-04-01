Tracking another winter system for next week

Expect a sunny, but breezy day ahead. Temperatures will be cold to start the day with afternoon temperatures peaking near the freezing mark. Tonight is cold again with a slight chance of a few snow flakes and light rain showers mixed passing by the region on Sunday.

I'm seeing a little better chance of the Northland to pick up some light wintry mix Sunday night. Highs will be a little warmer tomorrow with mid-40s not out of the question. Monday will breezy again before our next weather producer arrives.

I'm seeing snow start to move into the Northland the second half of Tuesday and last Tuesday night through Wednesday. Model guidance suggests this next low pressure system to drop heavy wet snow along with very strong winds. I am noticing a pattern shift after this winter system leading me to the possibility of this one being our last of the season. Here's to hoping! Easter weekend looks like highs in the 40s.