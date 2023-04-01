99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Tracking another winter system for next week

Our active late winter weather continues for the next few days before we slowly start to trend toward spring-like warmth.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Expect a sunny, but breezy day ahead. Temperatures will be cold to start the day with afternoon temperatures peaking near the freezing mark. Tonight is cold again with a slight chance of a few snow flakes and light rain showers mixed passing by the region on Sunday.

I'm seeing a little better chance of the Northland to pick up some light wintry mix Sunday night. Highs will be a little warmer tomorrow with mid-40s not out of the question. Monday will breezy again before our next weather producer arrives.

I'm seeing snow start to move into the Northland the second half of Tuesday and last Tuesday night through Wednesday. Model guidance suggests this next low pressure system to drop heavy wet snow along with very strong winds. I am noticing a pattern shift after this winter system leading me to the possibility of this one being our last of the season. Here's to hoping! Easter weekend looks like highs in the 40s.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
