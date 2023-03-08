99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tracking a few rounds of snow this week

Nearly every day this week will feature a chance of snow in the Northland at some point.

By Jared Piepenburg
March 08, 2023 12:00 AM

Light snow will be possible across the area Wednesday. Winds will be a little gusty out of east with some gusts reaching near 20 mph.

A second round of snow will move out of the Dakotas on Thursday and looks to arrive in the Northland later Thursday into Thursday night. This second wave will bring a chance of 1-3 inches of new snow to the area. More snow is expected to fall to our south, central and southeastern Minnesota may see a half-foot of new snow.

Highs this week will peak in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Most days may end up being a little gusty. A third wave of snow is still in the forecast and looks to arrive around Saturday night. This could bring us another shot at a few inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
