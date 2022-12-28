Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tracking a few chances of wintry mix this week

Temperatures will be much warmer to finish out this year compared to last week's weather.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will top off around 34° Wednesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds look light making for a quiet late December day. Tonight I'm seeing a chance of light wintry mix or freezing drizzle with very mild overnight lows. Temperatures may stay close to 30° overnight with highs Thursday peaking in the mid-30s again. The wintry mix will still be possible Thursday morning followed by the wintry mix turning to light snow showers. These snow showers along with spotty areas of wintry mix will last tonight and into very early Friday. Watch for slick roads and sidewalks to finish out this work week. Temperatures peak in the lower to mid-20s on Friday with highs looking closer to the freezing mark both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon and evening will feature yet another chance of light snow.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
