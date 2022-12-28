Tracking a few chances of wintry mix this week

Highs will top off around 34° Wednesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds look light making for a quiet late December day. Tonight I'm seeing a chance of light wintry mix or freezing drizzle with very mild overnight lows. Temperatures may stay close to 30° overnight with highs Thursday peaking in the mid-30s again. The wintry mix will still be possible Thursday morning followed by the wintry mix turning to light snow showers. These snow showers along with spotty areas of wintry mix will last tonight and into very early Friday. Watch for slick roads and sidewalks to finish out this work week. Temperatures peak in the lower to mid-20s on Friday with highs looking closer to the freezing mark both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon and evening will feature yet another chance of light snow.